Crews clean up downed trees, power lines in Naugatuck

Crews were busy cleaning of downed trees in Naugatuck on Wednesday after this week's storm.

Police said that the storm "blew the trees right down onto power wires on Johnson Street near May Street." Drivers who frequent those streets are being advised to avoid the area and find an "alternate route."

The storm left about 200 customers without power in Naugatuck. With the winds expected to down on Wednesday, police said "road and wires should be cleared within the next few hours" and power should be restored in that same time frame.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.