I-84 drive slowed in Tolland because of tractor trailer fire

A tractor trailer fire has slowed the drive on Interstate 84 eastbound in Tolland, according to state police.

Troopers said it happened between exits 68 and 69 on Wednesday morning.

The right and center lanes are closed.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

