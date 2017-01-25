Vietnam War pilot receives long overdue medals

The Watertown Superintendent of Schools released the name of a teen killed in an overnight crash in Plymouth.More >
The Watertown Superintendent of Schools released the name of a teen killed in an overnight crash in Plymouth.More >
Crews recovered the body of a 33-year-old New York man from Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham on Saturday evening.More >
Crews recovered the body of a 33-year-old New York man from Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham on Saturday evening.More >
Hartford police said Sunday they have made an arrest following the death of a hit-and-run victim.More >
Hartford police said Sunday they have made an arrest following the death of a hit-and-run victim.More >
A 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, has died, according to her daughter.More >
A 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, has died, according to her daughter.More >
School officials released information concerning the passing of the East Hampton High School principal, John Fidler.More >
School officials released information concerning the passing of the East Hampton High School principal, John Fidler.More >
Three people have been injured after a plane crashed at Danbury Airport on Sunday, according to officials.More >
Three people have been injured after a plane crashed at Danbury Airport on Sunday, according to officials.More >
Eyewitness News obtained documents that reveal a miscommunication between dispatchers resulted in a major delay in ambulance response.More >
Eyewitness News obtained documents that reveal a miscommunication between dispatchers resulted in a major delay in ambulance response.More >
Europe's budget airline EasyJet flew into a storm Sunday after it emerged a member of the ground staff at Nice airport in France had punched once of its passengers in the face while he was holding a baby.More >
Europe's budget airline EasyJet flew into a storm Sunday after it emerged a member of the ground staff at Nice airport in France had punched once of its passengers in the face while he was holding a baby.More >
Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.More >
Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.More >
A Colorado man was arrested Saturday in connection with the 2012 death of his 13-year-old son, police said. Mark Redwine's arrest in Bellingham, Washington, followed a grand jury indictment for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.More >
A Colorado man was arrested Saturday in connection with the 2012 death of his 13-year-old son, police said. Mark Redwine's arrest in Bellingham, Washington, followed a grand jury indictment for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.More >