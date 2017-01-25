Vietnam War pilot receives long overdue medals

A Vietnam War helicopter pilot received his long overdue medals on Wednesday morning in Norwich.

Chief Warrant Office Kjell Tollefson of Clinton was presented with two air medals for flying more than 1,000 combat hours between 1967 and 1968.

After getting out of the service, Tollefson said he realized that he never received the awards.

Rep. Joe Courtney's office stepped in and got him the recognition.

"It really isn't all that important in the big scope of life, but it's nice to know that if you actually deserved it [and it] was never awarded, it's nice to have," he told Eyewitness News.

Tollefson was inducted into the Connecticut Veterans Hall of Fame in 2016.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.