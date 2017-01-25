Man dies after weekend shooting in New Haven

A man was found shot several times near Lamberton Street in New Haven on Saturday. (WFSB photo)

Police in New Haven said a man they found shot several times on a city street over the weekend has died.

They said 45-year-old Abraham Colon Rodriguez was found on the grass near Lamberton Street around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Rodriguez died at the hospital early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said the investigation has now turned into a homicide.

The deadly shooting was the first homicide in New Haven for 2017.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304. Calls can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.