13 arrested during sex offender operation in New Haven

The New Haven Police Department arrested 13 people who investigators said were non-compliant sex offenders and individuals wanted for domestic violence charges in the Elm City on Wednesday.

The following arrested were made during joint sex offender operation between police and U.S. Marshals:

Eric Adams, 56, failure to register as sex offender

Craig Bald, 53, violation of probation.

Michael Burrus, 33, failure to register as sex offender

Fransisco Cosme, 59, failure to register as sex offender

Carlos Cotto, 34, risk of injury to minor and third-degree assault

Maurice Eure, 23, risk of injury to minor and reckless endangerment

Bryon Howell, 47, failure to register

Phillip Moye, 38, violation of conditional discharge

Nathan Roberts, 27, violation protective order and third-degree assault

William Rogers, 52, failure to register

Davis Roman-Villanueva, 28, fugitive from justice

Jeffrey Small 48, failure to register

Billy Stone, 33, violation of probation

During the operation, police said they arrested a suspect wanted for an attempted murder in Puerto Rico. Police added that the suspect, who was found on Bassett Street in New Haven, allegedly shot his girlfriend during a dispute.

Besides the New Haven Police Department and U.S. Marshals, members of the Connecticut State Probation, Connecticut State Parole and Connecticut State Police were part of the operation.

Wednesday's operation was the sixth involving the the New Haven Police Department and U.S. Marshals. It was 11th similar operation by U.S. Marshals, who were given primary responsibility to locate and apprehend non-registered or non-compliant sex offenders throughout the United States, in Connecticut since 2011.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.