Berlin middle school participating in national education contest

Students in Berlin, at McGee Middle School, are asking the community for help.

The school entered a national education contest with the hopes of winning a variety of high-ticket prizes.

As part of the contest, students uploaded a video explaining how their school provides them with the skills they need to succeed in the 21st Century.

Community members can go online and vote for the school to move onto the next rounds. To vote, click here.

