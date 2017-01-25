PD: Uber driver mistaken for suspicious person

On Wednesday, Cheshire police sent out a warning to residents after middle school student was approached by a man who said he was an Uber driver.

The incident ended up being a misunderstanding, police said.

The student had reported the man, whom she did not know, to an adult and then police.

It turned out, the man was actually an Uber driver but just went to the wrong house.

Police said he saw a female coming out of a home with a cell phone, thinking it was his customer. He called to her, by a similar name, but when she went back in the house he realized he was at the wrong residence.

He then called his customer and drove to the correct home.

Police said the customer and driver both cooperated with the investigation.

In a press release, police said this can be used as a teaching moment for people.

"If approached by a stranger, whether on foot or in a vehicle, get away from that person to an area of safety as quickly as possible and then immediately notify a parent, teacher, or other responsible and trusted adult of the incident. The Cheshire Police Department would like to reiterate that the young female who had originally reported this incident conducted herself in a manner which should be commended and modelled by others in the future."

