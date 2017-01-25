Norwich armed robbery suspect held on bond

The man accused in Saturday night’s armed robbery of a Norwich convenience store faced a judge on Wednesday.

Michael Baker, 29, is charged with armed robbery and violation of probation. He has already served time for a 2013 robbery in New London, and now he’s being held on a $325,000 bond.

On Saturday, Baker was dropped off at Harry’s Convenience Store in Occum around 8:49 p.m., reportedly by his girlfriend Kim Gladue. Eyewitness News was told they were desperate to put food on the table.

The arrest warrant said “Gladue told him to make the right choice and when he decided to make the right choice she would be waiting for him.”

At the same time Baker was in the store, Officer Anthony Marceau walked in, looking for a person of interest in another case.

He witnessed a man with a mask and handgun, and backed out of Harry’s and called for help, as he told Baker to "drop the gun as he ran out of the store and ran towards Versailles. Police say baker pointed his weapon, a bb gun at police...officers yelled to drop the weapon and fired.”

"He made a mistake, he was on drugs,” said Michael’s mother Tammy Baker.

According to the arrest warrant, police chased Baker across the Main Street bridge and over to Church Street, right by the United Methodist Church. That’s where he was supposed to meet up with his girlfriend, the warrant says.

Police said they found her in a car outside of the church. Evidence from surveillance video shows her pulling in and stopping.

Police records show Baker took off in the woods, and turned himself in to police headquarters on Tuesday.

Baker is not expected to post bond.

As for his girlfriend facing charges, Norwich police said it is up to the State's Attorney's Office.

