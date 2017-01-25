Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted in Putnam bank robbery

Connecticut State Police are searching for a man accused in a bank robbery, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police are looking for 36-year-old Eric Sheridan, whose last known address is in Putnam.

He is wanted for a bank robbery at the People’s United Bank that is located in the Putnam Stop & Shop.

Police said he is believed to be driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee or red Chevy Cruz, with the license plate AE65943. Police said he could be with his girlfriend Rachelle Winter.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-779-4900.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.