Town of Greenwich remembers long-time resident Mary Tyler Moore

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore passed away at a Connecticut hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

According to her longtime representative, Moore died surrounded by family and friends.

News of her passing spread quickly throughout the town of Greenwich, where she called home for the last decade. She and her husband became residents in 2006.

Moore was a seven-time Emmy winner, and had a presence on television and movies for more than four decades.

First, as Laurie Petrie on the Dick Van Dyke Show, and then in the 1970s with her iconic role as television reporter Mary Richards on the Mary Tyler Moore Show.

She had also battled diabetes for more than 30 years, becoming the chairperson for the International Diabetes Research Foundation in 1984.

Moore was honored for her work in the fight against diabetes at the University of Connecticut’s School of Allied Health in 2002.

In a statement on Wednesday, Greenwich First Selectman Peter J. Tesei said "I grew up watching her on TV. She was an iconic cultural and entertainment figure, especially for women as a single professional woman working in the then male-dominated field of journalism. I am sure she inspired millions of women to pursue journalism as a career. She also made significant contributions to various causes that were dear to her heart including the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and animal welfare. On behalf of the Town of Greenwich, I extend our heartfelt condolences to her husband, Dr. Robert Levine."

Celebrities also reacted to the news of Moore’s passing.

Ed Asner, Moore’s co-star, tweeted “My heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength.”

Moore leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Robert Levine. She was 80 years old.

