Mild, a little more rain today... then trending cooler

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Areas of light rain continue moving through coastal and southeastern CT as of the Noon hour, after they exit - just expect some isolated showers during the rest of today. While there could be a few intervals of sunshine, it will be primarily cloudy. Temperature-wise, highs today will reach the mid to upper 40s with a light southerly breeze. The wind switches to the northwest later today and eventually filters some cooler air in to CT. Highs tomorrow will be close to 40 with a mix of sun and clouds; there will be just a slight chance for an isolated rain or snow shower.

Our forecast for the weekend remains on track... highs in the mid to upper 30s and storm-free, both days. Early next week, high temperatures go a little below average with highs in the lower 30s Monday; but then we moderate by the middle of next week with highs back to near 40!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY AND TONIGHT…

Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal with highs in the 40s to near 50! The normal high for January 26th is 35 degrees. It’ll be a breezy day with a southwesterly wind that will become westerly during the afternoon after a cold front passes through the state. Winds could gust to 30 mph before the day is over. The cold front will also produce a few rain showers, but most of the day will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and quite breezy with lows 30-35.

FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT…

Tomorrow will be a partly sunny, chilly day with highs ranging from 38-45 degrees. A couple of flurries and snow showers are possible during the afternoon, but these will be hit or miss. A westerly-northwesterly wind could gust to 30 mph.

The air will turn a bit colder tomorrow night as temperatures drop into the 20s to near 30 degrees.

THE LAST WEEKEND OF JANUARY…

Overall, it's going to be a quiet weekend with partly sunny skies both days. A passing flurry can’t be ruled out, especially in the Northwest Hills. It’ll be cold, but temperatures will still hover slightly above normal. Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and daytime highs will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

West-northwesterly winds will gust to 20-30 mph on Saturday. Winds should be a little lighter on Sunday, but there will be a noticeable breeze that will turn more southwesterly Sunday afternoon.

NEXT WEEK…

A storm will move out to sea far to the south and east of New England Sunday night and Monday. Therefore, we don’t expect snow. However, the storm will pull colder air into New England. Highs on Monday should range from 30-35 degrees despite partly to mostly sunny skies. A brisk northwesterly wind will send wind chill temperatures dropping into the single digits and teens.

A ridge of high pressure will move into the region Monday night. That means the sky will be mainly clear and the wind will rapidly diminish. As a result, temperatures will drop into the teens in many locations.

Tuesday will start out calm and cold, but a south or southwesterly breeze will strengthen during the afternoon as a fairly vigorous storm races across the Great Lakes Region. The sky will become mostly cloudy and a few flurries or snow showers may develop. However, most of the precipitation associated with this storm will pass by to the north and west of Connecticut. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The storm will depart on Wednesday and a brisk northwesterly wind will develop. We expect partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

OUR RECENT NOR’EASTER…

Heavy sleet caused quite a bit of trouble on the state’s roadways and gusty winds brought down trees and power lines. However, all of this moisture did put a slight dent in our drought, which is still classified as moderate to extreme. In general, there was 1-2” of liquid from this storm. That includes rain and the water equivalent contained within the sleet. More specifically, Windsor Locks received 1.29” of liquid and Bridgeport received 1.13. 1.52” of liquid fell in Higganum and we received a report of 2.35” in Bethel.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

