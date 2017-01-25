CT highway junction ranked one of worst for bottlenecks in country

Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >
The Watertown Superintendent of Schools released the name of a teen killed in an overnight crash in Plymouth.More >
The Watertown Superintendent of Schools released the name of a teen killed in an overnight crash in Plymouth.More >
School officials released information concerning the passing of the East Hampton High School principal, John Fidler.More >
School officials released information concerning the passing of the East Hampton High School principal, John Fidler.More >
Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.More >
Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.More >
Hartford police said Sunday they have made an arrest following the death of a hit-and-run victim.More >
Hartford police said Sunday they have made an arrest following the death of a hit-and-run victim.More >
Eyewitness News obtained documents that reveal a miscommunication between dispatchers resulted in a major delay in ambulance response.More >
Eyewitness News obtained documents that reveal a miscommunication between dispatchers resulted in a major delay in ambulance response.More >
Teen sprains ankle at Camp Washington in MorrisMore >
Teen sprains ankle at Camp Washington in MorrisMore >
A 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, has died, according to her daughter.More >
A 56-year-old woman and mother, who was struck by an SUV waiting for the bus in Hartford, has died, according to her daughter.More >
Officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said one person is dead after a boating accident on Saturday.More >
Officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said one person is dead after a boating accident on Saturday.More >
Three people have been injured after a plane crashed at Danbury Airport on Sunday, according to officials.More >
Three people have been injured after a plane crashed at Danbury Airport on Sunday, according to officials.More >