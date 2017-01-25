CT highway junction ranked one of worst for bottlenecks in country

A new report ranks Hartford as one of the biggest spots for traffic bottlenecks in the country.

I-84 at the junction of I-91 ranked 24th worst for bottlenecks in an American Transportation Research Institute study, and I-95 in Norwalk ranked 47th.

Trucks average 38 miles per hour during peak rush hour times.

Five other Connecticut roads ranked in the top hundred worst traffic problems.

To see the full study, click here.

