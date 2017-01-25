RHAM teacher in critical condition after being struck while jogging

Andrej Cavarkapa, who was jogging, was hit by a car in West Hartford on Wednesday evening. (WFSB)

A jogger remained in critical condition on Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in West Hartford on Wednesday night.

Police identified the jogger as 30-year-old Andrej Cavarkapa of West Hartford. It was 30th birthday on Wednesday.

Cavarkapa is physics teacher at RHAM High School in Hebron, according to the Region 8 Regional School District's website.

They said he was hit around 6:30 p.m. in the intersection of Trout Brook Drive and Asylum Avenue.

The driver, 19-year-old Khang Nguyen of South Windsor, and was traveling south on Trout Brook Drive. The driver had a green light, according to police.

They said Cavarkapa jogged into the car's path at the intersection.

The traffic lights and walk signals were said to be working at the time.

The intersection was shut down for several hours Wednesday night.

A neighbor said the intersection is a busy one, and she avoids it as much as possible.

"If I go up and over I can go through UConn and there's better crosswalk through UConn going towards the little league field, my son plays little league over there, but we go all the way around because I don't like to cross that intersection, it's busy," said Melissa Milnick.

Cavarkapa is being cared for at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

Khang was not hurt.

Police said his 2009 Honda Civic had front-end and windshield damage and had to be towed as part of the investigation.

On Thursday, friends, family and students were sending thoughts and prayers to Cavarkapa, or "Mr. C," as students call him.

"We all call him Mr. C and he's really funny and nice," said student Lauren Cavalieri, who is in Cavarkapa's class this year.

His girlfriend, Hannah Laurie, said Cavarkapa was unconscious on Thursday evening after suffering the serious injuries.

She said he is passionate about teaching and running, and is always kind and loving.

"He's strong, he's honest, he's the best person I've ever met," Laurie said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical bills and can be found here.

