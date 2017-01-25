RHAM teacher in critical condition after being struck while jogging

An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.More >
An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.More >
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >
A former lieutenant with the West Thompson Fire Department was arrested after police said he had "illegal sexual contact with a juvenile junior member."More >
A former lieutenant with the West Thompson Fire Department was arrested after police said he had "illegal sexual contact with a juvenile junior member."More >
Another ballpark brouhaha for Chris Christie. Carrying a basket of nachos, the New Jersey governor was caught on video confronting a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.More >
Another ballpark brouhaha for Chris Christie. Carrying a basket of nachos, the New Jersey governor was caught on video confronting a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.More >
The Watertown Superintendent of Schools released the name of a teen killed in an overnight crash in Plymouth.More >
The Watertown Superintendent of Schools released the name of a teen killed in an overnight crash in Plymouth.More >
Authorities have released the emergency calls made early Saturday morning on a crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.More >
Authorities have released the emergency calls made early Saturday morning on a crash that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy.More >
Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.More >
Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.More >
Anyone who wants to honor the memory of East Hampton High School principal John Fidler can leave flowers and cards at the front of the building following his passing this weekend.More >
Anyone who wants to honor the memory of East Hampton High School principal John Fidler can leave flowers and cards at the front of the building following his passing this weekend.More >
A police officer was hit by a truck while directing traffic in a construction zone in Farmington on Monday morning.More >
A police officer was hit by a truck while directing traffic in a construction zone in Farmington on Monday morning.More >
Police are investigating after a girl and man were shot in Bridgeport late Sunday night.More >
Police are investigating after a girl and man were shot in Bridgeport late Sunday night.More >