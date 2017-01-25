Police chase ends in crash on I-91 in Meriden

Traffic backed up on I-91 north and south on Wednesday due to the crash (WFSB)

Two people are in custody following a police pursuit that resulted in a crash on I-91 north in Meriden on Wednesday night.

Heavy delays are being reported on I-91 north and south in Meriden because of the crash. This is near exit 16, right near the Wallingford line.

Connecticut State Police said they are assisting New Britain police with the pursuit. Police said troopers deployed stop sticks to assist New Britain officers in stopping the vehicle.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Follow traffic updates here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.