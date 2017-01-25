Shelter worker rescues abandoned cat in West Haven

Treasure the cat is in need of a new home (WFSB)

The nor'easter this week made being outside miserable for everybody, but the storm nearly claimed the life of a little kitty.

Fortunately, a Good Samaritan swooped in to save the day.

The Animal Haven in North Haven has saved thousands of animals over the years, but one employee went above and beyond to rescue a cat who was abandoned during the storm.

“She's a 3 year old cuddly grey cat...very sweet and affectionate,” said Emily DaCosta, a care worker at the Animal Haven. "She loves to be held...she definitely would love a home where she could sit on somebody's lap all day."

DaCosta was driving in West Haven when she saw a heap of junk on the road, but when she rolled down her window, she heard what sounded like shrieking.

She and her friend ran over and found a cat carrier nearly filled with water, underneath a pile of garbage and blankets. The kitty was inside, soaking and shivering.

“As soon as we opened the door she was just like totally affectionate not trying to hiss or bite at us or anything,” DaCosta said.

Other than being wet and hungry, the abandoned cat was in perfectly good health.

DaCosta named her Treasure.

"We decided that name because she was kind of hidden so it was like a little kind of hidden treasure,” she said.

As much as she loves the cat, DaCosta said she knows it’s time to say goodbye.

The shelter is looking for a new owner who will treat her like the treasure she is.

The cat is in good health and has been spayed and declawed and has all of her shots.

For more information, contact Animal Haven at (203) 239-2641.

