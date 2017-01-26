Connecticut's minimum wage could rise again thanks to new bill

Connecticut's minimum wage could rise again if a new bill is passed.

Supporters are hoping it gets some traction.

Bill sponsor Rep. James Albis of West Haven said he's holding a news conference on Thursday afternoon. He'll be joined by people from the business community.

Albis said the bill would bring the minimum wage up to $15 per hour, gradually. It would happen within five years.

At the beginning of this month, it was just increased to $10.10.

New York City and the state of California have already passed laws to make it happen.

Protesters have been against the measure in recent years. Critics feel the measure would be a burden on small businesses and that customers would see the cost passed on to them.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Arizona, Colorado and Maine approved incremental increases to get to $12 per hour. Washington State will increase its to $13 in 2020.

