PD: 34 cats seized from CT home, couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

A couple from Stratford was arrested after police said 34 cats were seized from a home on Friday.

Catherine and Fletcher Graham, who are both 60 years old, are facing 34 counts of animal cruelty each.

Their arrests come after a month’s long investigation into allegations of numerous neglected cats were located at their home.

On Friday, the cats, “which were in some state of neglect,” were seized by police.

Catherine and Fletcher Graham will be arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court on Feb. 1.

