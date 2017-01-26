Route 8 south closed in Seymour due to crash

Route 8 south in Seymour is expected to be closed for about a half an hour as crews work to replace a jersey barrier.

The Department of Transportation said a one car crash happened between exits 24 and 22.

State police said the highway was closed in that area, though the closure was expected to be brief.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic page here.

