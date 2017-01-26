Connecticut pro-life supporters head to Washington

A busload of Catholics from Hartford said they're among thousands expected to take part in a pro-life march in Washington DC.

At 6 a.m. on Thursday, dozens of high school students and others loaded onto the bus in Meriden destined for the nation's capitol.

First, they said they'll be taking part in a mass on Thursday before the march on Friday.

Some of those taking party said they're excited to go and spread their message to support life and women who've gone through abortions themselves.

"We do have a huge obligation to support the women who are making these decisions and we as a church have been active in pregnancy care support," said Sister Suzanne Gross, Archdiocese of Hartford.

"I think that their voices need to be heard because they can't speak for themselves," one supporter told Eyewitness News.

The 44th March for Life starts at 1 p.m. on Friday.

