Man, woman charged in police pursuit that spanned 4 towns

Jimmy Rosado also faced a judge on Thursday. (New Britain Herald)

Police said they were trying to arrest a man for making threats toward a girlfriend and law enforcement when the vehicle he was in fled from New Britain.

Jimmy Rosado, 25, of Meriden, and 23-year-old Anijah Robinson of New Britain, both faced a judge on Thursday.

Rosado was wanted for a parole violation in addition to the threats, according to New Britain police.

Thursday just after 8:30 p.m., they found him on Henry Street as a passenger in a car driven by Robinson.

Police said they identified themselves as officers and tried to take Rosado into custody.

However, Robinson drove the vehicle at the two responding officers.

One of those officers fired two shots into the vehicle.

The vehicle narrowly missed the officers, according to police.

Robinson and Rosado fled through Newington, Berlin and Meriden by way of highways and main arteries. They traveled between 35 and 50 mph, police said, because they ran over stop sticks.

"I heard sirens about 30 seconds or a minute away and first thing I saw was a shower and sparks coming from right over there," said Chris Mortensen who witnessed the pursuit.

Part of the pursuit was caught on camera by an Eyewitness News viewer.

The vehicle was eventually stopped on I-91 south in Meriden.

Police from Newington, Berlin, Meriden and state police helped with the pursuit.

No one was hurt.

Rosado was taken into custody on a remand to custody order for violation of parole as well as an arrest warrant relating to domestic violence charges.

Robinson was charged with criminal attempt assault on police, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree hindering prosecution, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, evading responsibility, engaging in a police pursuit and driving with a suspended license.

She was held on a $100,000 bond.

