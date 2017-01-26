Portland school evacuated due to odor of gas

A school in Portland was evacuated after a report of an odor of gas on Thursday morning.

The incident was reported at Portland Middle School on High Street around 11 a.m.

According to the superintendent's office, "out of abundance of caution," the fire drill was activated by a teacher who reported a smell of gas. Students were evacuated to another location and emergency personnel were called to the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

Students were allowed back in school by noon.

The cause of the odor was under investigation.

