1.26.17 Chocolate Drip Cake

Chocolate Drip Cake

From Maria Sanchez at Sweet Maria's

This decadent chocolate cake with delicious drippy ganache and chocolate dipped strawberries is a great way to please any chocolate lover. It's simple to make, just a base coat of butter cream, ganache drip and fresh fruit garnish.

Make one 9-inch round cake, about 15 servings.



for Cake:

1 cup cocoa

1 cup water, boiling

2 cups flour

1 ½ cups sugar

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 cup buttermilk

½ cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract



1. In a small bowl, pour boiling water over cocoa. Stir until mixed. Set aside to cool.

2. Preheat oven to 350 F.

3. Spray two 9-inch round cake pans with non-stick cooking spray. Line bottom and sides with parchment paper. Set aside.

4. In an electric mixer, combine flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Mix on low speed until blended.

5. Add eggs and cocoa mixture. Blend on low speed for about 1 minute. Scrape down the bowl.

6. Add buttermilk, oil and vanilla. Beat on low speed 1 minute. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl. Beat on medium speed for 1 to 2 minutes, or until smooth.

7. Pour batter evenly into pans.

8. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until tester comes out with a fine crumb. Remove pan from the oven.

9. Remove cakes from the pan and cool on wire cooling rack. Cool completely before filling and frosting.



Chocolate Butter cream Frosting

1/2 pound butter, softened

1 cup cocoa

6 cups confectioners sugar

¾ cup strongly brewed coffee

10. Make butter cream. In the bowl of a standing mixer ( or with hand mixer), cream butter. Add cocoa , 4 cups of the confectioners sugar and coffee. Beat on low speed until blended. Add remaining confectioners sugar. Beat on medium high speed until smooth and well blended. Use immediately or store refrigerated in an airtight container. Bring frosting to room temperature before using. If necessary, thin with additional water for easier spreading.



Ganache for Drip

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate, finely chopped



11. Make ganache. In a small saucepan, heat cream until boiling. Pour over chocolate. Whisk until melted and smooth. (Can be made 2 to 3 days in advance. Store refrigerated, in an airtight container. Gently microwave to re-heat .)

12. Assemble cake. Trim the tops of cake layers, if necessary. Place one layer, cut side down onto serving plate.

13. Pipe a dam of chocolate butter cream around the edge of the layer. Spread additional butter cream in the dam.

14. Base coat the entire cake with chocolate butter cream. No need to fuss with the icing and any crumbs. That's the casual look of this cake.

15. Refrigerate base coated cake for 15 to 20 minutes.

16. Pour spoonfuls of ganache onto the top edges of the cake. For proper dripping consistency the ganache should be like thin pudding. If it's too runny, refrigerate. If it's too thick, simply microwave to desired consistency. Let ganache drip down the sides of the cake.

17. Top with chocolate covered strawberries. Refrigerate 15 to 20 minutes. Enjoy!