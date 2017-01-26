PD: Man shot in Hartford's North End

Police are investigating a shooting on Garden Street in Hartford on Thursday. (WFSB)

Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford's North End on Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 800 block of Garden Street around 1 p.m.

Police said an unidentified 24-year-old man was shot in the hip and rushed to Hartford Hospital. His condition was not released, but police said he was "alert and conscious."

HPD MCD investigating shooting at 896 Garden St. 24yo male victim. Hartford Hosp. NLT GSW to hip. Alert and conscious. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) January 26, 2017

The shooting is under investigation by the Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Division. Anyone with any information about the shooting by calling the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000 or by clicking here.

