Glastonbury spa worker charged with promoting prostitution

A multi-agency investigation into alleged prostitution was launched at a spa in Glastonbury.

Eyewitnesses spotted a pair of police vehicles outside of the Relaxation Spa on Hebron Avenue.

The East Central Narcotics Taskforce, with assistance from the Center for Digital Investigations, Homeland Security, Department of Labor, Glastonbury and Manchester Police Departments executed a series of search warrants on Thursday.

The search warrants stem from an investigation into prostitution at three Glastonbury businesses -- Relaxation Spa, New Sunshine Reflexology and Pine Reflexology.

On Thursday, police arrested Guixing Jiang, and charged him with promoting prostitution. He was held on a $50,000 bond.

Police said more arrests are expected.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information on illegal activity should contact the East Central Narcotics Taskforce at (860) 645-5548.

