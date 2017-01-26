Gov. Malloy releases proposals to fight opioid addiction in CT

The governor announced a series of proposals to help fight opioid addiction in Connecticut.
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy "unveiled a package of statutory reforms he is proposing that focus on efforts to reduce the potential for people to become addicted to opioid medications that could cause a life-threatening overdose."
Malloy said every municipality in Connecticut "has been touched in some way by substance abuse – and in particular the growing prescription pain killer epidemic."
"Our local communities are no exception. This is a complex crisis that does not have one root cause, nor does it have a simple solution,” Malloy said.
The following items are in the proposed reforms:
“Addiction is a disease, and together we can treat and prevent it. Our work on this front will not be finished until our communities and our families are no longer struggling with the grave costs of this illness,” Malloy said.
Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon said "nearly half of all opioid-related deaths in our country involve prescription painkillers."
"While prescription painkillers have a place in treating patients experiencing pain, it’s important that they are prescribed responsibly and safely stored,” Delphin-Rittmon said. “By taking steps to safeguard access to these medications, we are not only helping to prevent prescription painkillers from falling into the wrong hands, but we’re also helping to prevent addiction.”
Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan A. Harris said that opioid abuse and addiction has become "deeply personal for too many families and communities in Connecticut."
"There’s not one way to fight the opioid crisis, and we can only make progress by enacting common sense remedies that attack the problem from many directions,” Harris said. “The proposals Governor Malloy is raising this year, like the many efforts he has championed in past legislative sessions, are a priority of the Department of Consumer Protection’s Drug Control Division, and we’re committed to help build support for these new initiatives that will provide more ways to prevent families from suffering.”
Malloy's proposals will be filed in the coming days.
