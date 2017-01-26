2 arrested for string of burglaries in Putnam area

An investigation into a number of burglaries in Putnam led police to two suspects and a couple of young people.

Putnam police said they arrested Kayla Gould, 28, and 37-year-old Jason Link.

Two juveniles are also said to have been involved in the crimes; however, police said their arrests are pending.

They said the crimes happened during December at various locations around the town and in Webster, MA.

Investigators said they recently obtained a search and seizure warrant for 6 Lyon St. in Putnam and executed it.

There, they said they found a number of items reported missing following the various burglaries.

Gould was charged with sixth-degree larceny, interfering with police, first-degree criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, second-degree larceny, sale of a firearm and making a false statement.

She was held on bonds totaling $52,000 and appeared on Danielson Court on Wednesday.

Link was charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree larceny, theft of a firearm, possession of burglar tools, sale of a firearm and sixth-degree larceny.

His bond was $105,000. He also faced a judge on Wednesday.

