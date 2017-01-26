Woman sent to hospital after crash in Torrington

A woman was sent to the hospital on Thursday after a crash in Torrington (WFSB)

A motor vehicle crash has knocked out power to hundreds of customers in Torrington on Thursday afternoon.

A vehicle crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Kennedy Drive and Fox Run around 12:30 p.m., according to police. The intersection remained closed at 2:30 p.m.

Police said one unidentified woman was rushed to Hartford Hospital by Life Star medical helicopter. Her condition was not released by police.

It was unclear how many were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

There were 500 Eversource customers without power on Thursday, according to spokesman Mitch Gross. Power is expected to be restored in two to three hours.

Crews from Frontier were also called to the scene.

The cause of crash was under investigation.

