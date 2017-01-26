East Hampton in need of new police department, town hall

The East Hampton Police Department is in need of major repairs. (WFSB)

After debating the need for a new town hall and police department, for 35 years, the town of East Hampton can't avoid resolving ongoing problems at town hall any longer.

The roof leaks from above and the sewage seeps in from below and that's not all.

The straw that broke the camel's back was Monday’s nor’easter. Pouring water from a leaky roof, and the recent grey water flooding from a clogged sewage system in the police department. Now repairs are being made.

"While we believe we fixed the water treatment system problem, the roof is a constant problem and we're learning as we patch the roof, water goes from one place to another,” said Police Chief Sean Cox.

The town manager said there is a foundation problem, the water is not drinkable, and they’re out of space.

Two years ago, Eversource reclaimed their parking area that police officers used, forcing the officers to carpool and park and change into their uniforms nearly two miles away, which the chief said is not efficient.

"It's our hope that we can move forward with a whole new infrastructure at some point in the next few years,” Cox said.

Over the next few days, the town of East Hampton is going to repair the police department, and they will use a state police RV for a facility. It is fully equipped for police work, and includes a holding cell.

The town manager said a big meeting is scheduled for Tuesday for town leaders to hopefully begin to earnestly discuss putting a building committee together and build a new town hall and police station.

