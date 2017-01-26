PD: Man tried to hide 70 bags of heroin during traffic stop

Ryan Ploof was found with 70 bags of heroin (CT State Police)

State troopers arrested a man Thursday afternoon who is accused of having 70 bags of heroin in his possession.

Police said they pulled a car over on Route 6 in Brooklyn just before 1 p.m. because of a traffic violation.

As troopers approached the car, they observed the driver trying to hide something under his seat.

Police found 70 bags of heroin pre-packaged for sale. They also seized $865 and an iPhone.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Ryan Ploof, of Putnam.

He was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, and possession of heroin with intent to sell and is expected to face a judge on Feb. 9.

