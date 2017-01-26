Temperatures trending downward over the coming days!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Clouds are persisting on this Friday across Connecticut. While it will be primarily dry, we can't rule out a few flurries or sprinkles - especially in the Litchfield Hills. As of the noon hour, temperatures ranged from the upper 30s to the lower 40s; they'll remain steady through the afternoon hours. However, a wind out of the west/northwest will make it feel a bit chillier (it could gust to near 30 mph).

The forecast for the weekend remains on track: breezy Saturday, sun and clouds; less windy, sun and clouds. Highs both days will be in the upper 30s in many towns.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

JANUARY, SO FAR…

This January is now averaging 7.1 degrees warmer than normal with an average temperature of 33.0 degrees at Windsor Locks. The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932 (average temperature was 37.7 degrees), the 5th warmest on record was in 1950 (average temperature was 34.5 degrees). Our weather will be trending colder over the last 5 days of the month and that will likely keep this January from being one of the top 5 warmest.

TODAY…

As we close out the week, we do with a partly sunny sky and a breeze (the wind could gust to 30 mph). A few wet snow and rain showers may pop up during the afternoon, but they will be hit or miss. After starting the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, highs will be in the 40 to 45 degree range for many towns.

The air will turn a bit colder tonight as temperatures drop into the 20s to near 30 degrees. The sky will be partly cloudy and any snow and rain showers will quickly dissipate.

THE LAST WEEKEND OF JANUARY…

Overall, expect a quiet weekend with a partly sunny sky both days. A passing flurry can’t be ruled out, especially in the Northwest Hills. It’ll be colder, but temperatures will still hover a little above normal. Lows will be in the 20s and highs will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

A west-northwesterly wind will gust to near 30 mph on Saturday. It should be a little lighter on Sunday, but there will be a noticeable breeze that will add a chill to the air.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

In the wake of cold front that moves through late in the weekend, we start the new week with highs a bit closer to ‘average’ for late January – highs back in the lower to mid-30s. A storm looks to develop and stay offshore on Monday and as of now, the only threat to CT could be some flurries.

Tuesday will start out calm and cold, but a south or southwesterly breeze will strengthen during the afternoon as a fairly vigorous storm races across the Northern Great Lakes Region. The sky will become mostly cloudy and a few flurries or snow showers may develop before the day is over. However, most of the precipitation associated with this storm will pass by to the north and west of Connecticut. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 30s.

At one point Wednesday was looking dry and storm-free, but it now appears that a disturbance could move through the region and produce some light snow. We’ll keep you updated on the latest model trends!

Thursday should be partly sunny, blustery and colder with highs in the middle 30s.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest

