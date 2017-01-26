Route 1 in Guilford closed after tractor trailer pulls down wires

A tractor trailer crash closed part of Route 1 in Guilford on Thursday (WFSB)

Part of Route 1 was closed in both directions in Guilford on Thursday after a tractor trailer pulled down some utility wires.

The road is closed between the Branford and Guilford lines, and West Lake Road.

The incident was reported just after 4:30 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.

It doesn't appear any injuries have been reported.

