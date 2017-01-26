PD: Two men caught stealing copper piping from Coventry home

Police say these two men were caught stealing copper piping from Coventry home (Coventry Police)

Police in Coventry have arrested two men who were allegedly trying to steal copper piping from inside a home on Thursday.

Officers were called to a home on Boston Turnpike just after 3 p.m.

They found the two men inside the home. They were identified as 29-year-old Scott Brousseau, and 23-year-old Kyle Geer.

They were both held on a $20,000 bond and are expected to appear in court on Friday.

