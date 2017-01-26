Crews clear 5-car crash that caused delays on I-84 west

A five-car crash caused some heavy delays on I-84 west in West Hartford on Thursday night.

The crash happened in the area of exits 43 and 42, around 9:30 p.m. At one point the highway was closed, but then cars were getting by in one lane.

By 10:30 p.m., the highway had fully reopened.

Connecticut State Police said minor injuries were reported.

Follow traffic updates in your area here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.