Apparent grenade found outside West Hartford home

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Police say an apparent grenade was found outside a West Hartford home on Thursday afternoon.

Officers, along with a Hartford Bomb Squad member, responded to the home and determined the grenade would be destroyed.

Officials said the grenade was not believed to be “live.”

