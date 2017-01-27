Doctor seeks $30M in suit after sex assault charges dropped

A Connecticut doctor is seeking nearly $30 million in a federal civil rights lawsuit after more than a dozen sexual assault charges against him were dropped.

Dr. Khosro Pourkavoos is suing Avon, its police chief and a detective.

Charges were dropped against Pourkavoos in September after an outside doctor reviewed medical records for nine women who accused him of inappropriately touching their breasts and groin areas.

Defense attorneys said police had proof that the alleged examinations didn't happen as reported. They said witnesses were dishonest and the examinations were medically justified and appropriate.

"This case completely caused the greatest upheaval in his life that you can imagine," said the doctor's attorney Patrick Tomasiewicz.

After battling these charges for several years, the state eventually agreed and dropped the charges after determining Pourkavoos was accurately performing the necessary checks. They confirmed that with Stanley Peck, a Department of Public Health employee and expert for the state, but only went to him 32 months after the first arrest.

It was something Tomasiewicz says Avon police should have done from the very start.

“The examinations would have been found to have been done for a bonafide medical purpose,” Tomasiewicz said.

A lawsuit filed last week says the detective manipulated witness interviews and failed to have a physician evaluate the claims, among other accusations.

The town says it plans to vigorously defend its actions.

"The Police Department acted properly and the Town intends to vigorously defend its actions in defense of the claim," Avon Town Manager Brandon Robertson said in a statement.

While all criminal charges have been dropped, there is at least one civil suit against the doctor.

