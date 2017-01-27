Pro-immigration rally asks lawmakers to push for legislation

People rallied for illegal immigrant rights in Hartford and New Haven on Thursday. (WFSB photo)

Pro-immigration supporters are rallying in defiance of President Donald Trump's executive orders.

The event was held after Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Sen. Richard Blumenthal pushed for pro-immigration legislation.

More Connecticut lawmakers have joined the immigration battle between Connecticut and the nation's new president.

Aside from fighting to protect illegal immigrants, some Connecticut lawmakers want to create an actual "sanctuary state."

It's a way for one lawmaker to fight back against President Donald Trump with a bill that would take bold steps to benefit illegal immigrants.

Hartford Democrat Edwin Vargas said he wants to protect illegal immigrants by making Connecticut a sanctuary state and banning state police from asking anyone's legal status.

His proposal followed a day of activism on Thursday where students rallied in Hartford for equal financial aid for undocumented peers.

The Associated Press says Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said police are not shielding violent criminals from federal immigration authorities. However, Bronin says Hartford officers do not ask crime victims or witnesses of crimes about their legal status.

Bronin says asking people about immigration status would be "contrary to commonsense and demands of public safety" for a police department trying to build trust in the community.

Also in New Haven, Mayor Toni Harp and Rep. Rosa DeLauro denounced President Trump's executive actions to increase deportations and strip cities harboring illegal immigrants of federal funding.

He said it's an effort to make good on campaign promises, though some lawmakers and activists feel the measures are extreme.

Connecticut not only has several sanctuary cities, including Hartford, Danbury and New Haven, but it also grants driver's licenses to illegal immigrants .

