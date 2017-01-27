Armed robber hits Cromwell gas station

Police in Cromwell said they're searching for an armed robbery suspect who hit a gas station overnight.

They said it happened at the Mobil gas station at the corner of Route 372 and Industrial Road.

A clerk was held up at gunpoint just before 4 a.m. on Friday.

Police described the suspect has having long brown hair, standing between 5'8" and 5'10" tall and wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt with ripped up blue jeans.

They said he walked behind the counter, stole miscellaneous items, then fled on foot in an eastbound direction.

There did not appear to be any injuries.

Officers from Middletown arrived with a K9 unit to aid in the search. It was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cromwell Police Department at 860-635-2256.

