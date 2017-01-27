17-year-old Naugatuck girl reported missing

A high school student from Naugatuck has been reported missing by her foster family.

Police said 17-year-old Hannah Tynan was last seen on Thursday at Kennedy High School in Waterbury.

However, they said she did not attend an after school program held in the afternoon.

Police said Tynan lives with her foster family in Naugatuck. She was reported missing around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Her family said they don't know where she went or where she might be headed. They did say that she might possibly be somewhere in the Waterbury area.

Police described Tynan as standing 5'6" tall, weighing about 150 pounds and having brown hair in a "top bun."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.

