Happy National Chocolate Cake Day!

The 'Too Much Chocolate Cake' from AllRecipes.com. (AllRecipes photo)

To a lot of people, chocolate cake is kryptonite.

It's fitting then that there's a day where people can celebrate a little indulgence without the hassle of a birthday party or wedding.

Friday is National Chocolate Cake Day, according to NationalDayCalendar.com.

The site said chocolate was primarily consumed as a beverage until the 1830s or 40s. Chocolate cake wasn't a thing until 1765 when a doctor and chocolate maker teamed up to ground cocoa and make a thick syrup out of it.

The first boxed cake mix was introduced by the O. Duff and Sons company in the 1920s. Betty Crocker unveiled their version in 1947.

Social media users have been posting about the day using the hashtag #ChocolateCakeDay.

