Prostitution investigation shuts down three Glastonbury spas

A man arrested on Thursday amid a prostitution investigation at three Glastonbury spas appeared in court on Friday.

Police said Guixing Jiang was charged with promoting prostitution and held on a $50,000 bond. He's the owner of the three spas in question.

Eyewitnesses spotted police vehicles outside of the Relaxation Spa on Thursday.

A taskforce told Eyewitness News that they were executing a series of search warrants at three businesses, which included the Relaxation Spa, New Sunshine Reflexology and Pine Reflexology.

"I go there, I get my feet rubbed...the people are very nice there," said Lois Williams, of Glastonbury. "At about 9 at night, I would see men going in there...and I thought who gets a massage at 9 o'clock at night."

After conducting several surveillance operations, police pulled 10 men over who had just left the spas.

Seven of them admitted to receiving a sexual act.

The arrest warrant goes on to say, "four out of the six people who received sexual acts stated they were asked, non-verbally, by the therapist...one person declined. The others who received a sexual act stated ‘it just happened’ without affirmation."

Police said they expected to make more arrests.

