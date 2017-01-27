3 arrested for armed robbery outside of New London bar

Three people face charges for robbing three victims outside of a bar in New London.

Police said 24-year-old Andrew Maynard of Uncasville, 21-year-old Merfy Rodriguez and 40-year-old Maria Moreno were arrested in connection with the crime.

Officers said they were called to the Cilantro's Cafe area on Bank Street just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

They were told a robbery had taken place in a parking lot.

A man, later identified as Maynard, approached the three victims with a knife and demanded their money.

All three suspects were quickly located by police as they tried to leave the lot in an SUV.

Maynard was charged with three counts of second-degree robbery, three counts of second-degree larceny, interfering with police, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and tampering with evidence.

Rodriguez was charged with three counts of second-degree robbery, interfering with police, possession with narcotics, possession with intent to sell and tempering with evidence.

Moreno was charged with three counts of second-degree robbery, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating under suspension.

All three were due in court on Friday.

