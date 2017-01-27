Boy's perfect attendance win's him a police ride to school

Cayden Drost was rewarded for his perfect school attendance. (West Haven police photo)

For a little boy, there are few things cooler than your own personal police escort to school.

That was Cayden Drost's reward for achieving perfect attendance at his school in West Haven.

Friday, Cayden was given a ride to and from school by Officer Dorsi Carrigan.

Carrigan is a school resource officer, police said.

West Haven police congratulated Cayden's accomplishment in a post on Facebook.

