Oakdale holds first event since deadly shooting

Extra security will be on hand for Friday night's event (WFSB)

Hyperglow is a dance party hitting Wallingford’s Toyota Oakdale Theatre Friday night.

This is the first event since a deadly shooting claimed two lives in late December.

This time, security is getting an overhaul. Wallingford police are joining private security to ensure safety for those going to the show.

It will be a high-energy club night filled with young people, body paint and glow sticks…and at times there can be drugs.

In 2012, fire officials and police were called to the venue after 22 people were hospitalized after getting sick from a combination of drugs and alcohol.

Police said there will be officers inside the venue on Friday night.

Nearly a month ago, two men were shot as rapper Meek Mill’s concert was letting out. They were identified as Travis Ward and Jaquan Graves. They both died and two others were wounded.

No suspects have been arrested in the case.

Neighbors living near the theatre were stunned by the shooting, but said they are relieved police will not only be doing traffic enforcement, but have a physical presence inside the theatre’s doors.

“To me and neighbors, I think it's the right thing to do to have the police present,” said Janice Pascarelli of Wallingford.

A statement was released on Friday by a spokesperson for House of Blues Entertainment, which owns, operates and books the venue, saying “We don’t reveal our security measures, that those measures change show-to-show and at all of our venues we work closely with local law enforcement on security matters.”

