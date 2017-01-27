New Haven police investigate Friday afternoon shooting - WFSB 3 Connecticut

New Haven police investigate Friday afternoon shooting

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

Police in New Haven are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday afternoon.

Officers said the shooting happened on Winchester Avenue.

A victim arrived at Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening wound to the leg.

Police located a suspected vehicle involved on Eastern Street.

No suspects have been located at this time.

