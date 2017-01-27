Pink Peppercorn Chive Butter

Recipe Provided by: Churncraft

Ingredients:

1/2 c. butter

2 tbsp. pink peppercorns

2 tbsp. chives, finely chopped

A pinch of sea salt, to taste

Place the butter in a mixing bowl. Finely chop the fresh chives. Add to the butter. Roughly crush the pink peppercorns. You can use a mortar and pestle or even just your hands. Add the peppercorns to the butter. Using a spoon or rubber spatula, thoroughly mix the peppercorns and chives into the butter. Add a pinch of sea salt to taste!

Once mixed, pack the butter into a ramekin or shape into a log using plastic wrap.