Pink Peppercorn Chive Butter
Recipe Provided by: Churncraft
Ingredients:
1/2 c. butter
2 tbsp. pink peppercorns
2 tbsp. chives, finely chopped
A pinch of sea salt, to taste
Place the butter in a mixing bowl. Finely chop the fresh chives. Add to the butter. Roughly crush the pink peppercorns. You can use a mortar and pestle or even just your hands. Add the peppercorns to the butter. Using a spoon or rubber spatula, thoroughly mix the peppercorns and chives into the butter. Add a pinch of sea salt to taste!
Once mixed, pack the butter into a ramekin or shape into a log using plastic wrap.