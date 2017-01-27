1.27.17 - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Pink Peppercorn Chive Butter
Recipe Provided by: Churncraft

Ingredients:
1/2 c. butter
2 tbsp. pink peppercorns
2 tbsp. chives, finely chopped
A pinch of sea salt, to taste

Place the butter in a mixing bowl.  Finely chop the fresh chives.  Add to the butter.  Roughly crush the pink peppercorns.  You can use a mortar and pestle or even just your hands.  Add the peppercorns to the butter.  Using a spoon or rubber spatula, thoroughly mix the peppercorns and chives into the butter.  Add a pinch of sea salt to taste!

Once mixed, pack the butter into a ramekin or shape into a log using plastic wrap.