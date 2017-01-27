PD: Man in critical condition after being shot in the jaw, neck

A man is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in the jaw and neck on Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the area of Hall and Burr streets regarding a person who had been shot.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Jose Valenzuela, of New York. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

It is unclear if any suspects have been caught at this time.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.