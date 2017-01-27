Source of heating oil leak in New Haven Harbor identified

Booms are in place in New Haven Harbor to catch home heating oil that had been leaking. (DEEP photo)

Environmental officials said they've identified the source of a fuel leak that caused a sheen in New Haven Harbor and Quinnipiac River.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it was an underground transfer line from New Haven Terminal that caused the problem.

"It's number 2 fuel oil," DEEP told Eyewitness News. "We've lost about 2,000 gallons. We've recovered about 1,800 gallons out of the river, which is all good work and we currently have containment boom material in place."

Number 2 fuel oil is commonly used as home heating oil.

As of Friday, there didn't appear to be a significant health risk or risk to the environment.

It's a 16 inch pipeline at the terminal that runs from Waterfront Street to a bulk storage facility on Frontage Road.

"The pipe will be welded to seal the pipe and prevent future releases," DEEP said in a news release. "Ground water monitoring wells will be installed to determine the size of the plume and extent of soil contamination."

DEEP said it spent much of Friday working with an environmental contractor to isolate the leak and mitigate its effects.

It's also been working with the U.S. Coast Guard.

The investigation into the cause of the sheen has been going on for about a week.

It said it will return on Sunday to see if any more mitigation is needed.

"All the surface road runoff goes to the catch basins," DEEP said. "All those pipes are sub-surfaced and discharged to the Quinnipiac River, adjacent to the New Haven Terminal and terminal properties."

DEEP called the investigation and its work with the Coast Guard ongoing.

"After the pipe is repaired, we'll be installing recovery wells to get oil that is in the ground out of the ground and moving in the direction of long term ground monitoring," it said.

