Death investigation underway at Willimantic home

Police are conducting a death investigation at a home in Willimantic.

The investigation was taking place at a home on Spring Street on Friday, police said.

The medical examiner has been called to the scene, who will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said there is no danger to the public at this time.

The person’s gender, age or identification has not yet been released.

