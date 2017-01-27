Officials warn folks about Form W-2 scam

It’s tax time again, which means scams could be out there targeting taxpayers.

The state’s Department of Revenue Services, the Internal Revenue Service, and the tax industry are warning people about an “email scam that uses a corporate officer’s name to request employee Forms W-2 from company payroll or human resources departments.”

“No matter how official an email requesting W-2 or Social Security numbers may look, do not respond without verifying it is legitimate. Don’t get scammed,” said Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Kevin Sullivan in a press release.

The department noticed the email scam making its way across the country for a second time, a press release said.

Companies are being asked to check any executive-level or unusual requests for lists of W-2 forms or social security numbers.

Last year, cyber criminals tricked payroll and human resource officials into disclosing employee names, social security numbers, and income information.

“The thieves then attempted to file fraudulent tax returns for tax refunds,” a press release said.

The following are some of the details that may be contained in the emails:

Kindly send me the individual 2016 W-2 (PDF) and earnings summary of all W-2 of our company staff for a quick review.

Can you send me the updated list of employees with full details (Name, Social Security Number, Date of Birth, Home Address, Salary).

I want you to send me the list of W-2 copy of employees wage and tax statement for 2016, I need them in PDF file type, you can send it as an attachment. Kindly prepare the lists and email them to me ASAP.

Anyone with questions can call the Department of Revenue Services at (860) 297-5962 or outside the Hartford calling areas at (800) 382-9463 to report an email scam.

